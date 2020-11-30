The city of Sabadell in Catalonia has expressed its solidarity with the Armenian people

The Catalan city of Sabadell condemned Azerbaijan’s aggression against the Artsakh Republic and expressed its solidarity with the Armenian people. We learn about it from Sabadell’s Twitter page.
