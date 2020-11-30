PoliticsTop

The city of Sabadell in Catalonia has expressed its solidarity with the Armenian people

November 30, 2020, 15:05
The Catalan city of Sabadell condemned Azerbaijan’s aggression against the Artsakh Republic and expressed its solidarity with the Armenian people. We learn about it from Sabadell’s Twitter page. 

