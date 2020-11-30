Covid-19: Armenia reports 356 new cases, 1078 recoveries

As of November 30, 11:00 AM, 135124 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 108442 recoveries and 2164 deaths. 23976 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 510127 tests have been completed.

Thus, 1098 tests were done yesterday, of which 356 new cases. We have 1078 recoveries and 22 deaths.

4 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 542.