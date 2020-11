On November 28, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia Ara Ayvazyan and Sergey Lavrov had a phone conversation.

The parties, in continuation of the recent active contacts, discussed in detail the implementation of the November 9 trilateral statement, also the issue of speedy settlement of humanitarian issues.

The two Foreign Ministers exchanged views on the working visit of the RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Ayvazyan to Moscow on December 7.