France will work towards a negotiated solution to the Karabakh conflict – MFA

The comments come after the French Senate adopted a resolution on November 25 calling for recognition by the French authorities of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

“During the debates preceding the vote, Mr. Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State for Tourism, French People Abroad and Francophonie, recalled the French government’s position on this issue: France does not recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“Our responsibility as co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group is to work towards a negotiated solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in particular on the issue of the future status of Nagorno-Karabakh, and the outcome of this negotiation cannot be determined beforehand and unilaterally,” the Ministry added.

“Our priority today is to ensure the safe return of people displaced by the conflict that has occurred in recent weeks. During his speech before the Senate, the Secretary of State further noted that no state has so far recognized Nagorno-Karabakh,” the Ministry noted.

The Foreign Ministry added that “as a responsible country, faithful to its values ​​and its commitment to peace, France remains determined within this framework to see a lasting settlement of the conflict, with demands for security and dignity for the peoples of the region.”

“France will continue to do everything in its power to stabilize the situation in the South Caucasus. It will remain committed, within the relevant framework of the co-presidency of the Minsk Group, to move forward on all the parameters still to be negotiated following the ceasefire agreement concluded on 9 November, in particular with regard to the departure of foreign mercenaries deployed during the conflict or the protection of the historical and cultural heritage of the region,” the statement reads.

The foreign Ministry also recalled the structured humanitarian aid action undertaken by France for the benefit of the populations affected by the conflict.