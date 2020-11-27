Chase Winovich becomes the latest New England Patriot to speak out in support of Armenia

Outside linebacker Chase Winovich has become the latest member of the New England Patriots to express his support for the Armenian people in the conflict with Azerbaijan, Pats Pulpit reports.

The second-year man, who took to social media to post that “Armenia needs our help” thus follows the footsteps of head coach Bill Belichick, who recently addressed the issue in a media conference call.

Armenia needs our help — Chase Winovich (@Wino) November 23, 2020

“I read [Sec. Christopher Miller’s] point about combatting threats and I couldn’t help but think and hope that we’ve seen from other countries around the world and I hope that our country will take action against Turkey and Azerbaijan for their unprovoked and deadly attacks on Armenians,” Belichick said.

“We’ve seen when humanitarian crisis and things like that, like ethnic cleaning, go unpunished, they just continue to happen. I hope that we can put a stop to that.”

The Patriots have one prominent Armenian voice in their ranks in the form of director of football/head coach administration, Berj Najarian. Belichick and Winovich speaking out in support of Armenia — thus leaving the football-first mentality inherent in the organization — could therefore be seen as a sign of support for Najarian.