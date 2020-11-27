PoliticsTop

Armenia, Azerbaijan specify locations of temporary military outposts – MFA

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 27, 2020, 12:31
Less than a minute

On November 27 the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan specified the locations of the factual deployment of temporary military outposts to carry out combat duty, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“Demarcation and delimitation of the state border are complex processes, which are carried out by joint interdepartmental commissions and working groups formed between the states through interstate negotiations, as a result of which a relevant international document is signed,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 27, 2020, 12:31
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button