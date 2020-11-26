French Senate resolution on Artsakh will mark the beginning of new realities – President

The resolution on the need to recognize the Artsakh Republic adopted by the Senate of the French Parliament on November 25, will mark the beginning of new realities, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan said.

“And the statement made by the Artsakh authorities in this regard is in our vital interests,” Harutyunyan said as he shared a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

The French Senate voted 305 to 1 (with 30 abstentions) to adopt a resolution on the need to recognize the Republic of Artsakh.

The resolution condemns the military aggression of Azerbaijan against the people of Nagorno Karabakh, emphasizing that Azerbaijan has been supported by the Turkish authorities i.a. through the involvement of jihadist mercenaries and calls for the immediate withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the territories occupied after 27 September, 2020.

It emphasizes that the negotiations should address the restoration of the borders defined in 1994 as well as the security of the Armenian population and the right of return of displaced persons and the preservation of Armenian cultural and religious heritage.