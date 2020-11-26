Armenian FM, UN chief discuss humanitarian situation in Artsakh

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The UN Secretary General congratulated Ara Ayvazyan on assuming the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and wished him success in his responsible mission.

Ayvazyan and Guterres discussed the humanitarian situation in Artsakh as a result of the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression and its consequences for the region. Reference was made to the humanitarian crisis and the steps taken to address it.

In this regard, Minister Ayvazyan especially emphasized the importance of involvement of international structures, first of all relevant UN bodies on the ground.

During the telephone conversation, the Armenian Foreign Minister stressed the importance of providing conditions for the repatriation of the displaced Artsakh Armenians and the need for steps aimed at protecting their rights.

Minister Ayvazyan provided Secretary-General Guterres with comprehensive information on prisoners of war, torture of civilians, and other acts of violence under Azerbaijani control.

Both sides emphasized the strict observance of international humanitarian law, human rights norms, and the respectful attitude towards the historical and cultural heritage of Artsakh.