USAID Armenia reaching out to families displaced by the war in Nagorno-Karabakh

Working together with NGO partners, USAID/Armenia is reaching out to families that have been displaced from their homes by the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“In close coordination with local and regional governments, our partners are distributing food, hygiene, first aid, and winter items to help these families meet their immediate needs during this difficult time,” USAID Armenia said in a Facebook post.