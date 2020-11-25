His Holiness Karekin II welcomes French Senate Resolution on the need to recognize Artsakh

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, welcomed the adoption of the resolution “On the Necessity of the Recognition of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic” by the Senate of France.



“This was a crucial humanitarian step towards the international recognition of the right of our people of Artsakh to live a free and independent life,” His Holiness said.

“We send our Pontifical blessings to the friendly country of France, to her benevolent citizens, and to the members of the French Senate.,” the Catholicos added.

The French Senate voted 305 to 1 (with 30 abstentions) to adopt a resolution on the need to recognize the Republic of Artsakh.