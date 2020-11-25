Armenian FM, Minsk Group Co-Chairs discuss Karabakh peace process

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan had a telephone conversations with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation; Stéphane Visconti of France; and Mr. Andrew Schofer of the United States.

Minister Ayvazyan stressed the importance of establishing a ceasefire in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone and deploying peacekeepers in Artsakh.

The Foreign Minister and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs touched upon the protection of the interests of the Artsakh Armenians in the conditions of the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh and the restoration of their rights, emphasizing in that context the necessity of involvement of relevant international organizations.

The Foreign Minister stressed the need to ensure the continuity of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship as the only internationally mandated mediating format.

The interlocutors exchanged views on issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process and the upcoming schedule of the Co-Chairs.