Yerevan allocates 100 million AMD for restoration works in Stepanakert

By a unanimous decision, the Yerevan City Council allocated another AMD 100 million (about $200, 000) from its budget to Stepanakert.

The 100 million drams intended for 2020 New Year celebrations, exterior decoration of the city and other festive events will be directed to the implementation of rehabilitation works of civil infrastructure and facilities in Stepanaked damaged in the war.

Residential buildings and public infrastructure were heavily damages as a result of Azerbaijani shelling during six weeks of fighting, which ended on November 9 with a trilateral statement signed by the Armenian Prime Minister, the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan.