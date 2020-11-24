ICRC staff visit Armenian PoWs and civilians in Azerbaijan

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) staff visited the Armenian servicemen and civilians held in Azerbaijani captivity, the Armenian Unified Infocenter reports.

With the mediation of the peacekeeping troops of the Russian Federation and the International Committee of the Red Cross, the search for the missing and the removal of the bodies of the victims continues.

The search operations agreed with the parties are carried out on a daily basis, covering all border directions of Artsakh.

The return of prisoners and the exchange of bodies is one of the priorities of the state authorities, and complex efforts are underway in that direction within the framework of which the Red Cross staff visited the servicemen and civilians captured by Azerbaijan as a result of the hostilities.