Russia provides samples of Sputnik-V vaccine to Armenia

During a meeting with Armenian Health Minister Arsen Torosyan, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko handed him samples of the Sputnik V vaccine, the Russian Ministry of Health reports.

The head of the Russian Ministry of Health assured his Armenian counterpart that relations between the two countries in the field of medicine, which have a long history, will continue to thrive.

“We are ready to provide you with the help of our specialists of the highest level in neurosurgery, traumatology, and psychiatry. I think that such help will be definitely useful,” Mikhail Murashko said.

He clarified that Russia can send specialists to the region or provide the necessary assistance in a remote format.

Arsen Torosyan, in turn, noted that Yerevan has already sent a letter to the Russian government with a request for specialists.

“Indeed, these are the specialties that we need now in order to exchange experience and, if possible, it would desirable if they engaged in serving specific patients on the spot,” he said.