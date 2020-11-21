Armenia fully committed to implementing the trilateral agreement – Lavrov

The Prime Minister and the President of Armenia have declared their full commitment to the implementation of the trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday.

“The Armenian leaders – we also met with the President of Armenia – both he and the Prime Minister stressed that this statement helped solve serious problems, helped save lives. And they are fully committed to ensuring that this agreement is fulfilled in the future,” Lavrov said on the results of the talks in Yerevan.



According to Lavrov, the ceasefire agreement is an uncontested way of resolving the situation in the region, and attempts to question it are unacceptable.