Four Armenian players test positive for Covid-19, will miss the match against North Macedonia

Four Armenian players will miss the match against North Macedonia after testing positive for Covid-19, the Football Federation of Armenia reports.

Sargis Adamyan, Gevorg Ghazaryan, Andre Calisir, Grigor Meliksetyan, as well as conditioning coach Javier Minano and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19. All the mentioned players and staff members are self-isolated and will not take part in the match.

Only 19 players are available for Armenia – North Macedonia match, which will take place on in Cyprus tonight.

Goalkeepers

David Yurchenko – FC Shakhter Karagandy (Kazakhstan)

Vardan Shahatuini – FC Ararat-Armenia

Defenders

Hovhannes Hambardzumyan – FC Anorthosis Famagusta (Cyprus)

Kamo Hovhannisyan – FC Kairat (Kazakhstan)

Arman Hovhannisyan – FC Tobol (Kazakhstan)

Varazdat Haroyan – FC Tambov (Russia)

Serob Grigoryan – FC Pyunik

Hayk Ishkhanyan – FC Gandzasar-Kapan

Taron Voskanyan – FC Alashkert

Andranik Voskanyan – FC Van

Midfielders

Gevorg Ghazaryan – AEL Limassol (Cyprus)

Arshak Koryan – FC Khimki (Russia)

Tigran Barseghyan – FC Astana (Kazakhstan)

Vahan Bichakhchyan – MSK Zilina (Slovakia)

Artak Grigoryan – FC Alashkert

Angulo Wbeymar – FC Gandzasar-Kapan

Hakob Hakobyan – FC Urartu

Solomon Udo – FC Ararat

Karen Muradyan – FC Ararat Yerevan

Forward

Aleksandre Karapetian – FC Tambov (Russia)