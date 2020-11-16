Stepanakert-Berdzor-Goris highway to start operating safely

According to the commander of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, tomorrow, November 17, at 10:00, the Stepanakert-Berdzor-Goris highway will start operating safely, Artsakh President informs on Facebook.

According to the agreement reached, the Martakert-Karvachar-Vardenis highway will also operate at least until November 25.

“In cooperation with the authorities of the Artsakh Republic and the Command of the Russian Peacekeeping Troops, maximum efforts are being made to ensure the security of the transport communication of the Artsakh population with the outside world. Our citizens can already feel safe and return to their homes,” Harutyunyan said.