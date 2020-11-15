President Sarkissian, AGBU’s Berge Setrakian discuss developments around Artsakh

President Armen Sargsyan had a telephone conversation with Berge Setrakian, President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU).

They exchanged views on the latest developments around Artsakh and the situation in the country in that context.

The interlocutors stressed the significance and importance of the settlement of the Karabakh conflict for the whole nation.

Noting that, due to the situation, all Armenians are in great pain today, they agreed that they should be able to maintain the country’s stability and national unity.

The interlocutors noted that Artsakh has huge humanitarian problems today, and each of us must contribute to their solution so that we can overcome all difficulties together.