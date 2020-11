Artsakh publishes names of 51 servicemen killed in action

Artsakh’s Defense Army has published the names of 51 servicemen killed repelling Azerbaijani aggression.

Hovhannisyan Hovhannes Marzpet, born in 2001

Manukyan Mikael Eduard, born in 2001

Reserve Grigoryan Paruyr Avetik, born in 1984

Ghukasyan Mher Ashkharhabek, born in 2000

Hovakimyan Vahe Seyran, born in 2001

Musayelyan Vardan Samvel, born in 2002

Harutyunyan Harutyun Armen, born in 2001

Arakelyan Aren Marat, born in 2000

Selimyan Argam Arakel, born in 2001

Sargsyan Garegin Armen, born in 1996

Stepanyan Taron Arsen, born in 1992

Hovhannisyan Yeghish Maxim, born in 1989

Volunteer Manukyan Ararat Razmik, born in 1971

Volunteer Ghalayan Artash Zhora, born in 1978

Volunteer Apresyan Arsen Vladimir, born in 1978

Sargsyan Maxim Vilen, born in 1990

Petrosyan Khachik Hrachik, born in 1987

Beglaryan Alen Yeghish, born in 2000

Reserve Baghdasaryan Armen Robert, born in 1997

Sargsyan Arsen Artyom, born in 2001

Hakobyan Henrik Gurgen, born in 2002

Mkheyan Vahag Martik, born in 2001

Baghdasaryan Davit Armen, born in 1996

Injighulyan Gevorg Hovhannes, born in 1993

Gevorgyan Albert Vahag, born in 1986

Papikyan Vahagn Zhora, born in 1969

Reserve Avetisyan Arthur Mnatsakan, born in 1972

Volunteer Martirosyan Ruben Razmik, born in 1972

Volunteer Zohrabyan Armen Walter, born in 1972

Reservist Vahag Aram Tumasyan, born in 1981

Reserve Alishyan Hovhannes Armenak, born in 1998

Reserve Khalatyan Arthur Arshak, born in 1988

Reserve Ara Rubik Hovakimyan, born in 1998

Reserve Khachatryan Harutyun Robert, born in 1997

Karapetyan Hayk Radik, born in 1977

Grigoryan Narek Arayik, born in 1992

Manukyan Gagik Sargsy, born in 1994

Mkrtchyan Artyom Alexander, born in 2000

Asiryan Arkady Vahan, born in 2001

Unusyan Hamlet Garik, born in 2000

Yeghoyan Samvel Varuzhan, born in 2002

Meloyan Vanush Khachik, born in 2000

Dadamyan Razmik Sergey, born in 1996

Volunteer Aghajanyan Eric Bashir, born in 1984

Volunteer Vardazaryan Artsrunik Vardazar, born in 1958

Volunteer Stepanyan Seryozha Nikoghos, born in 1983

Volunteer Saghatelyan Saghak Mushegh, born in 1977

Volunteer Hambardzumyan Arthur Samvel, born in 1978

Volunteer Armaghanyan Alexander Ashot, born in 1967

Volunteer Matosyan Davit Ghevond, born in 1960

Volunteer Balyan Aram Kamo, born in 1992