Armenian President pays short visit to UAE, meets Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

President Armen Sargsyan paid a short working visit to the United Arab Emirates today, President’s Press Office reports.

In Abu Dhabi, President Sarkissian met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the UAE Armed Forces. The meeting was also attended by Tahnun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser to the UAE President.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed President Sarkissian’s visit to the United Arab Emirates, conveying the best wishes of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan․ The UAE President wished progress and prosperity to Armenia and the Armenian people.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed the UAE’s support for the ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan, expressing hope that it will contribute to the security and stability of the region.

President Sarkissian thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his words of support and for the continued readiness and practical steps to further develop relations between the two countries at all levels.

President Armen Sargsyan expressed his gratitude for the support provided by the UAE to Armenia in the fight against the coronavirus.

During the meeting, issues related to the strengthening of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between the peoples of the two countries were discussed, pointing to the spheres of economy and investments as the main directions of development.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on international and regional issues.