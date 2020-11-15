Armenian, Azerbaijani sides continue to retrieve and exchange bodies of the dead

The search for the soldiers and civilians, whose fate is unknown, as well as the retrieval of bodies of the killed soldiers continued until late at night on November 14, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

Representatives of the Russian peacekeeping corps, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) were involved in the activities.

The bodies of servicemen were exchanged at the line of contact.

With the participation of representatives of the RA Ministry of Defense, the Russian peacekeeping troops, the ICRC, the Artsakh Defense Army and the State Emergency Service, the search operations resumed in the early morning of November 15 on a wider geographical area.

The ICRC has started training additional professional teams to carry out extensive work in the areas of hostilities in the coming days.