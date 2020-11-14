Putin tells Aliyev the Christian churches must be preserved

During Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regular contacts with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, practical aspects of the implementation of the agreements enshrined in the trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh of November 9 were discussed, Kremlin’s press service reports.

They expressed satisfaction with the fact that the ceasefire is being observed, and the situation on the contact line is quite calm.

In a conversation with Ilham Aliyev, Vladimir Putin, in particular, drew attention to the fact that Christian churches and monasteries are located in the regions that are shall be handed over to Azerbaijan in accordance with the Trilateral Statement.

In this regard, he emphasized the importance of ensuring the preservation of those shrines and ensuring their normal functioning.

“The President of Azerbaijan showed understanding in this regard and said that the Azerbaijani side would act in this vein,” the Kremlin said.