Humanity has taken a major loss, not just Armenians of Artsakh – Kim Kardashian

Humanity has taken a major loss, not Jut Armenians of Artsakh, Kim Kardashian said, as she shared a video from the ancient Armenian Dadivank monastery in her Instagram stories.

“This is goodbye for now. If you’re sad, imagine how they feel,” Karashian captioned a video of Armenians singing in front of the monastery days before the Karvachar region it is located in is to be handed over to Azerbaijan.

She said “12,000 people have been displaced from their ancestral home because Turkey got their way.”