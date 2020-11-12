Russian peacekeepers enter Stepanakert

Russian peacekeepers continue deploying their units in Nagorno-Karabakh. The peacekeeping battalion of the 15th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade entered the city of Stepanakert today, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

The battalion’s formations have begun deploying observation posts near the city of Shushi as well.

“The deployment of the main forces of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continues. The peacekeeping battalion of the 15th Separate Motor Rifle brigade marched into the city of Stepanakert at 17:00. Ten observation posts have been established along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor,” he said, adding that Russian peacekeepers have begun to establish four observation posts in southern Karabakh, near the city of Shushi.

Since the beginning of the peacekeeping operation, 56 planes have flown 817 servicemen, and 119 units of weapons and military equipment, as well as eight Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Forces have been transported.