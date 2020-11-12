No plans to expand the Minsk Group co-chairmanship format – Russian FM

There are no plans to expand the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group, which includes Russia, the United States and France, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference today.

“There are no plans to expand format of co-chairs – Russia, the United States and France. We are in constant contact, yesterday I spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. My staff are in contact with American representatives who ensure the work of the co-chairmanship on Nagorno-Karabakh, “Lavrov said.

He indicated that the co-chairs of the Minsk Group from France and the United States are expected in Moscow next week. “We will inform them in detail how we are deploying peacekeeping forces. Probably, we will consult on how we can help establish a peaceful life, taking into account the rights of all ethno-confessional communities in Nagorno-Karabakh and around it,” the Foreign Minister said.

He stressed that Turkey is not being added to the group’s co-chairs. “The Minsk Group is about 10 countries, which also includes Turkey. And the Minsk Group is engaged in Nagorno-Karabakh, it periodically hears reports of the co-chairs, each member of the Minsk group has every right to express their points of view, make proposals. Co-chairs, as it should be in any structure, should take into account the position of the members of the very group that gave them the appropriate powers,” Lavrov added.