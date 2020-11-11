Statement of Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia leaders leads to full-format negotiations

The statement by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh will transition to a full-format negotiation process, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

“The statement expects an unconditional transition to a full-fledged negotiation process on all aspects of this, unfortunately, complex and difficult problem,” she said.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10