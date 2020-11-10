High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan calls for unity and solidarity.

“During this difficult time in our history, our only salvation is the unity and solidarity of the Armenian people. All divisiveness jeopardizes our homeland’s security and statehood,” Zareh Sinanyan said in a statement.



“All of us, in Armenia and in the Diaspora, are deeply hurt, deeply wounded. The grief and the anger are real. We all have many unanswered questions. I understand how difficult this situation is for all of us, but I ask you to keep calm, be patient, and continue to stand by Armenia and Artsakh,” he added.

The Commissioner noted that “now is the time honor the heroism of our soldiers and volunteers.”

“As difficult as the circumstances are, please remember that today, more than ever, we need pan-Armenian unity and solidarity. Otherwise, we risk permanently losing much more,” he stated.