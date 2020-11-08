Home | All news | Society | Armenians in Colorado hold vigil for the fallen and prayer for peace in Artsakh SocietyTop Armenians in Colorado hold vigil for the fallen and prayer for peace in Artsakh Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 8, 2020, 13:57 Less than a minute Colorado’s Armenian community gathered at the First Baptist Church of Denver — across from the State Capitol — for a candlelight vigil for the fallen and prayer for peace in Artsakh. Rep.-elect Iman Jodah joined the Armenians at the vigil. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 8, 2020, 13:57 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print