Armenians in Colorado hold vigil for the fallen and prayer for peace in Artsakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan November 8, 2020, 13:57
Colorado’s Armenian community gathered at the First Baptist Church of Denver — across from the State Capitol — for a candlelight vigil for the fallen and prayer for peace in Artsakh.

Rep.-elect Iman Jodah joined the Armenians at the vigil.

