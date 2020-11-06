Armenians hold silent protest in Prague, condemn Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh

Dozens of people took part in a silent protest in the center of Prague to raise awareness about the ongoing war in Nagorno Karabakh. Dozens of candles were lit for the victims, Novinky.cz reports.

The participants in the demonstration held banners condemning Azerbaijan’s aggression and urging the Czechs not to be indifferent to the conflict. The event was organized by the Association of Armenian Youth of the Czech Republic.

Protesters in the square, under police surveillance, set up and lit candles to commemorate the victims.

The protesters held banners with slogans “Peace for Armenians”, “Stop the Azerbaijani aggression”, “Don’t be blind”, “Prevent another genocide”, “Killing of civilians must end” and “Czechs, speak.”