Russia fears a new hotbed of terrorism could be established in the South Caucasus

“According to our information, members of terrorist organizations from the Middle East, who have a lot of blood on their hands, are being transported to the Karabakh conflict zone,” Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova told reporters today.

“We are talking about radical Jihadist mercenaries. All this cannot by worry us, as such development of the situation risks creating a new terrorist hotbed, this time in the South Caucasus,” Zakharova said.

She noted that “Russia has been openly speaking about this from the moment we obtained relevant information.”

Zakharova said the situation in the Karabakh conflict zone remained tense during the week.

“We call on the parties to show restraint, to avoid targeting the civilian population and exclude the involvement of external forces,” Zakharova stated.