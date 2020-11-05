Municipalities of Drena and Bleggio Superiore (Italy) recognize independence of Artsakh

The municipalities of Drena and Bleggio Superiore (Italy) have recognized the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, the Armenian Embassy in Italy reports.
