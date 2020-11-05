PoliticsTop

Municipalities of Drena and Bleggio Superiore (Italy) recognize independence of Artsakh

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 5, 2020, 15:35
Less than a minute

The municipalities of Drena and Bleggio Superiore (Italy) have recognized the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, the Armenian Embassy in Italy reports.

