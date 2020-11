Azerbaijan fires from 120 mm mortars at residential areas of Stepanakert

The enemy has once again shelled Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert.

The Azerbaijani side keeps targeting the civilian infrastructure and facilities of public importance, the State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

The rival fired from 120 mm mortars launchers at the residential districts of the capital.

According to preliminary data, one civilian has been wounded. Large-scale destructions are reported in the city.