Armenia has not fired at Fizuli and surrounding villages – MoD

Armenian has not fired in the direction of Azerbaijani settlements, Spokesperson for the Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan says.

“The statement of the Azerbaijani side that the Armed Forces of Armenia have launched attacks on the city of Fizuli and surrounding villages using a Smerch reactive volley-fire system is absurd,” Stepanyan said in a Facebook post.

She said “no fire of any kind has been opened in that direction from the territory of Armenia.”