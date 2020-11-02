Azerbaijan using aviation as a platform for political messages

Azerbaijan is using aviation as a platform for political messages, Chair of Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazyan has reveled.

She has shared a photo of a boarding pass to Baku with the words “Karabakh is Azerbaijan” at the bottom.

Boarding pass to Baku: @IATA, @ACIWorld, @icao, @eurocontrol once again Azerbaijan uses aviation as a platform for political messages. This time it’s actually quite hilarious :))). pic.twitter.com/A4ahA1Ouys — Tatevik Revazian (@DGArmenia) November 1, 2020

Tatevik Revazyan has raised the issue with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Airports Council International (ACI), the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL).

“Once again Azerbaijan uses aviation as a platform for political messages. This time it’s actually quite hilarious,” Revazian said in a Twitter post.