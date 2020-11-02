Artsakh’s President meets freedom fighters, hands awards

Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan met with freedom fighters of the volunteer brigade named after the commanders of the First Artsakh War Vladimir Balayan and Shahen Meghryan.

“In this crucial period of Armenian history, when the security of our people and our national interests are endangered, their role is invaluable, as was the case with Vladimir Balayan and Shahen Meghryan,” President Harutyunyan said.

“We will still have many opportunities to talk about their heroic deeds for the salvation of the homeland, but in the meantime we must meet, discuss the situation and reward,” he added.

Arayik Harutyunyan handed over awards to a group of freedom fighters.