New Jersey State Senate introduces legislation to recognize the Republic of Artsakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan
October 31, 2020, 02:00

New Jersey State Senate introduces legislation to recognize the Republic of Artsakh, reports the Armenian National Committee Eastern Region.

ANCA-ER has thanked State Senator Joseph Lagana for leading this effort to recognize Artsakh.