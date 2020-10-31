PoliticsTop

New Jersey State Senate introduces legislation to recognize the Republic of Artsakh

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 31, 2020, 02:00
Less than a minute

New Jersey State Senate introduces legislation to recognize the Republic of Artsakh, reports the Armenian National Committee Eastern Region.

ANCA-ER has thanked State Senator Joseph Lagana for leading this effort to recognize Artsakh.

