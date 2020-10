In a new video message, Artsakh’s Human Rights Ombudsman presents the deliberate war crimes of Azerbaijan committed against Artsakh people on October 31 after an agreement was reached not to target the civilian population.

Beglaryan calls on the international community not to be blind and to act properly to protect human rights.

Artak Beglaryan lost his sight at the age of six as a result of the explosion of an Azerbaijani bomb during the first Karabakh war.