Violating the agreement on not targeting peaceful settlements, reached in Geneva through the mediation of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, at around 07:08 in the morning today the adversary shelled Stepanakert and Shushi, the State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

In Stepanakert, the adversary forces targeted the central market and one residential house.

Civilians were wounded in the shelling of the city of Shushi.