Villages east of Karintak cleared of Azerbaijani saboteurs

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 30, 2020, 14:44
Less than a minute

One or two villages east of Karintak have been cleared of Azerbaijani saboteurs, the Armenian Unified Infocenter quotes official representative of Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan as saying.

Earlier Hovhannisyan said the intensity of fighting has increased on the front north of the Araks River as compared to the previous days.

But the battles are not taking place all along the front line and are not comparable with the battles of the first 15-20 days of the war. The battles continue in the direction of several specific heights.

