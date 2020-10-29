Spanish lawmakers urge government to refrain from selling weapons to Azerbaijan

The Plural Group faction of the Spanish Congress of Deputies, on the initiative of MP Miriam Nogueras i Camero, has submitted a proposal to the Congress urging the government to:
- Refrain from selling weapons to Azerbaijan
- Promote a peaceful settlement of the conflict at the international level based on the will of the majority of the people of Nagorno Karabakh
- Condemn Turkey’s military assistance to Azerbaijan by initiating sanctions against Turkey for its “aggressive” expansionist actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Caucasus.