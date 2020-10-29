Spanish lawmakers urge government to refrain from selling weapons to Azerbaijan

The Plural Group faction of the Spanish Congress of Deputies, on the initiative of MP Miriam Nogueras i Camero, has submitted a proposal to the Congress urging the government to:

Refrain from selling weapons to Azerbaijan

Promote a peaceful settlement of the conflict at the international level based on the will of the majority of the people of Nagorno Karabakh

Condemn Turkey’s military assistance to Azerbaijan by initiating sanctions against Turkey for its “aggressive” expansionist actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Caucasus.