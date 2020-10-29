Legitimate military targets in Azerbaijani cities of Ganja and Barda

The Artsakh Defense Army has published the list of legitimate military targets in Azerbaijan.
Military targets located in Ganja, Azerbaijan:
- Defense Ministry Air Force Air Base, Helicopter Air Squadron
- Motorized Rifle Brigade HQ of the General Staff of the Armed Forces
- Spec. Forces Brigade of the Interior Forces
- Combat Operations Center of the Defense Ministry
- Radio Technical Battalion
- Fuel and lubricant supply and logistic center
- Machine-building factory, aviation repair factory and artillery armament repair factory of the Ministry of Defense Industry
Military targets located in Barda, Azerbaijan:
- 1st Army Corps, HQ
- Maintenance Battalion
- Communication battalion
- Anti-Aircraft Missile Division;
- Tank Brigade
- Anti-tank Division