PoliticsTop

Legitimate military targets in Azerbaijani cities of Ganja and Barda

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 29, 2020, 13:00
Less than a minute

The Artsakh Defense Army has published the list of legitimate military targets in Azerbaijan.

Military targets located in Ganja, Azerbaijan:

  • Defense Ministry Air Force Air Base, Helicopter Air Squadron
  • Motorized Rifle Brigade HQ of the General Staff of the Armed Forces
  • Spec. Forces Brigade of the Interior Forces
  • Combat Operations Center of the Defense Ministry
  • Radio Technical Battalion
  • Fuel and lubricant supply and logistic center
  • Machine-building factory, aviation repair factory and artillery armament repair factory of the Ministry of Defense Industry

Military targets located in Barda, Azerbaijan:

  • 1st Army Corps, HQ
  • Maintenance Battalion
  • Communication battalion
  • Anti-Aircraft Missile Division;
  • Tank Brigade
  • Anti-tank Division
Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 29, 2020, 13:00
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button