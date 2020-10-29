Legitimate military targets in Azerbaijani cities of Ganja and Barda

The Artsakh Defense Army has published the list of legitimate military targets in Azerbaijan.

Military targets located in Ganja, Azerbaijan:

Defense Ministry Air Force Air Base, Helicopter Air Squadron

Motorized Rifle Brigade HQ of the General Staff of the Armed Forces

Spec. Forces Brigade of the Interior Forces

Combat Operations Center of the Defense Ministry

Radio Technical Battalion

Fuel and lubricant supply and logistic center

Machine-building factory, aviation repair factory and artillery armament repair factory of the Ministry of Defense Industry

Military targets located in Barda, Azerbaijan: