Senator Leo Housakos introduces motion calling on the Government of Canada to recognize Artsakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 28, 2020, 01:26
Senator Leo Housakos has introduces a Motion calling on the Government of Canada to condemn the joint Azerbaijani – Turkish aggression and recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, Armenia’s Embassy to Canada informs.

“During the next sitting of the Senate I shall move that the Senate of Canada call upon the Government of Canada to immediately condemn the joint Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against the Republic of Artsakh, uphold a permanent ban on military exports to Turkey, recognize the Republic of Artsakh’s inalienable right to self-determination and, in light of the increased escalation and continued targeting of innocent Armenian civilians, recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh,” Senator Leo Housakos said.

