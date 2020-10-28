Senator Leo Housakos introduces motion calling on the Government of Canada to recognize Artsakh

Senator Leo Housakos has introduces a Motion calling on the Government of Canada to condemn the joint Azerbaijani – Turkish aggression and recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, Armenia’s Embassy to Canada informs.

“During the next sitting of the Senate I shall move that the Senate of Canada call upon the Government of Canada to immediately condemn the joint Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against the Republic of Artsakh, uphold a permanent ban on military exports to Turkey, recognize the Republic of Artsakh’s inalienable right to self-determination and, in light of the increased escalation and continued targeting of innocent Armenian civilians, recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh,” Senator Leo Housakos said.