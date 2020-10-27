Iran has a plan for “permanent solution” to Karabakh conflict – Zarif

The Islamic Republic’s plan for a permanent solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be presented today or tomorrow, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said at the sitting of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Parliament, IRNA reports.

The Foreign Minister added: “The Islamic Republic has drawn up a plan with the approval of the country’s top officials for a permanent solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which will be presented today and tomorrow, and we will follow it up later in Moscow and Yerevan.”

“There is a concern and that is the presence of terrorists in the region. In this regard, we have clearly said that this is unbearable for the Islamic Republic,” he said.

Iran’s Deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Baku, Moscow, Yerevan and Ankara aiming to promote Iran’s initiative for solving Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Araghchi is to promote Iran initiative for resolving the Karabakh.