Armenian side has proofs Azerbaijan used Turkish F-16 jets for concrete tasks

The Armenian side has proofs of use of Turkish F-16 jets by Azerbaijan, official representative of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan told a daily briefing.

Yesterday American satellite company Maxar Technologies released images showing Turkish F-16 fighter jets in Gabala airbase, Azerbaijan.

“This could be enough, but we possess information and have proofs of how the F-16 warplanes were used, firing missiles, including ones for concrete combat tasks,” Artsrun Hovhannisyan told a daily briefing today.

The comments come after Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said Turkey’s F-16 fighter jets stationed in Azerbaijan could be used “in case of external aggression against Azerbaijan.”

“Our Turkish brothers have left them here as a moral support for us. But should an aggression take place against us from the outside, then they [the aggressor] will see these F-16,” Aliyev said in a televised address to the nation.

As for Aliyev’s threats, Hovhannisyan said. “we are not afraid and are not surprised of Azerbaijani threats, we have seen their threats and actions for a month now.”