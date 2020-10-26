Syrian Armenians hold rally in support of Artsakh

Organized by the Christopher Student Union, the Armenian National Committee, and the Syrian Youth Union, on Sunday, October 25, 2020, a demonstration and a public rally were held in support of Artsakh amid the large-scale aggression launched by Turkey and Azerbaijan, Kantsasar reports.

The Aziziye district of Aleppo erupted with the slogans of the Armenian youth, “Artsakh is Armenia,” “End of the Genocide,” “We will win.”

More than 3,000 Aleppo Armenians, state, religious, and party representatives stressed their support for the just struggle of the Armenians of Artsakh.

With national-patriotic songs, the youth expressed their unconditional support to our heroes in Artsakh.