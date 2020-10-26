Russia will welcome any step that helps stop the war in Karabakh, Kremlin Spokesman says

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov believes that the settlement process in Nagorno-Karabakh should not become an arena for political competition between the Russian Federation and the United States, TASS reports.

“The process of resolving the Karabakh crisis, which is in an acute stage, should not and cannot be a place for any kind of rivalry or competition,” Peskov said, asked whether the Kremlin believes that the United States has succeeded in doing more in this area than Russia.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that “Russia, as co-chair of the [OSCE] Minsk Group, is ready to welcome any steps that will help stop the war.”

“Now we continue to closely monitor the situation in the contact zone of the warring parties. We still believe that there can be no settlement, except for a peaceful one, for this problem,” Peskov emphasized.