Recognition of Artsakh the only effective way to prevent new genocide of Armenians

The recognition of the Republic of Artsakh by the international community is the only effective way of preventing a new genocide against the Armenian people, His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia said in a Facebook post.

