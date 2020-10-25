Karen Shakaryan and Hunan Hayroumyan named Heroes of Artsakh

Major-General Karen Shakaryan and Lieutenant Colonel Hunan Hayroumyan were conferred the highest title of “Hero of Artsakh.”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan made the decision pursuant to paragraph 21 of Article 93 of the Constitution of the Republic of Artsakh, and based on the law “On State Awards of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic.

“For exceptional services rendered to ensuring the defense and security of the Homeland, for courage and personal bravery, commanders of military units of the army, Major-General Karen Shakaryan and Lieutenant Colonel Hunan Hayroumyan were conferred the highest title of “Hero of Artsakh” and awarded with the “Golden Eagle” medals,” the President said in a Facebook post.