Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Central Clinical Military Hospital of the Ministry of Defense.

The Prime Minister met with the servicemen wounded in Nagorno Karabakh as a result of the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression.

The medical staff briefed the Prime Minister about the health condition of the servicemen and the process of recovery.

Nikol Pashinyan talked to the servicemen, wished them a speedy recovery and thanked them for their dedicated service.