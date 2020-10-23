Armenians are great people and we’re going to help them – Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has declared “excellent progress” in the Nagorno-Karabakh talks.

“We are talking about this; we are talking with Armenia. We have very good relations with Armenia. Very nice people live there.. They are so dedicated, very purposeful, incredible people. We’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters.

When asked whether he spoke with Armenia or Azerbaijan leaders, Trump said: “I don’t want to talk.”

“We’ll see what happens. I think there is excellent progress in this regard,” Trump added.

“We have a lot of people living in this country from Armenia. They’re great people and we’re going to help them,” President Trump stated.